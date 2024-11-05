Virginia Beach police looking for a missing woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are looking for a missing woman, 44-year-old Dalina Pennell, last seen on Saturday, November 2 in the 700 block of Lynch Ln.

Here's the information police shared:

Age: 44

Height: 5'2"

Weight: 120 lbs.

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Clothing: Unknown

The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) is seeking the community's help in locating Dalina Pennell.

Dalina was last seen on Nov. 2, 2024 in the 700 block of Lynch Ln. She advised someone she was going to a hospital on the same date but has not been seen at any local hospitals. Her phone is currently off.

If anyone has seen Ms. Pennell or has any information about their whereabouts, please contact a VBPD Missing Persons Detective at (757) 385-4101.

