Virginia Beach police officers rescue ducklings from Town Center storm drain

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some Virginia Beach Police Department officers are getting some credit after rescuing some ducklings last weekend.

On Sunday, Officer Ankrom responded to a storm drain in the Town Center area for some ducklings that had gotten stuck, according to a Facebook post on the department's page.

Ankrom and another officer put on some waders and went down the storm drain and through several tunnels before rescuing them.

A bystander gave the officer a bucket to rescue the ducklings. The officers took them to a wildlife resuce since the adult ducks were nowhere to be found.