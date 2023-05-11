Watch Now
Virginia Beach police officers rescue ducklings from Town Center storm drain

Virginia Beach Police Department
Virginia Beach police officer rescues ducklings in the Town Center area.
Posted at 8:36 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 20:36:23-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some Virginia Beach Police Department officers are getting some credit after rescuing some ducklings last weekend.

On Sunday, Officer Ankrom responded to a storm drain in the Town Center area for some ducklings that had gotten stuck, according to a Facebook post on the department's page.

Ankrom and another officer put on some waders and went down the storm drain and through several tunnels before rescuing them.

A bystander gave the officer a bucket to rescue the ducklings. The officers took them to a wildlife resuce since the adult ducks were nowhere to be found.

