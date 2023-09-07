Virginia Beach police plan to open temporary substation to address spike in crime

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are trying to crack down on crime in the Regency-Emerald Point area.

For a few months, an officer with the crime suppression squad has been noticing a spike in crime in the area and, as a result, suggested opening another substation.

Inside Evolve Nutrition in the Regency Hilltop shopping center, you can find owner Jose Sanguino making protein shakes.

As a business owner in the shopping center, he’s glad to know police are stepping up their presence in the area.

“Any way they can help minimize that quote-unquote threat, it supports everybody," said Sanguino. "Not only the business owners, but everybody who lives in the area."

He doesn’t feel unsafe, but knows the the shopping center is not immune to crime.

“We had things that happened to one of our customers," Sanguino explained. "He lost his computer. He came in, he left the car unlocked, he got the drinks, went back to his car, and by the time he got back he realized his computer wasn’t there anymore.”

While specific crime numbers weren’t available Thursday, the police department said larcenies were up in the second precinct.

The department was also seeing thefts from vehicles and small larcenies in the area.

“What we feel like is if we get embedded in that community, do a better job of communicating what’s going on while we’re working in there and showing a constant presence we can have a positive affect on those numbers," Virginia Beach Police Department Capt. Harry McBrien.

McBrien is the second precinct commanding officer.

"A lot of times, what we're seeing is during the summer months, kids don't have a lot to do. It's not always kids, but other folks coming in from other cities also," said McBrien.

He emphasized there are simple steps you can take to reduce their chance of becoming a victim.

“The number one thing, first of all, is lock your vehicle up," said McBrien. "Second, if you do keep something in your vehicle don’t leave it in plain sight. But basically, take the opportunity to take everything out as you leave your vehicle."

As of Sept. 7, the substation was expected to be up and running sometime in October and could be up for about six months.