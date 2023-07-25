Virginia Beach police respond to barricade situation on 18th Street

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police were on the scene of a barricade situation Monday night.

The police department said it's happening in the 500 block of 18th Street. That's between Baltic and Mediterranean avenues.

Police said the situation was isolated and contained, and there was no threat to the public.

"We ask people to stay out of the area due to heavy police presence and equipment. We will share more information as we get them," police said.

Authorities did not provide any other details.