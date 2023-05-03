Virginia Beach school leaders want your thoughts on redesigning 4 oldest schools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public School leaders want your thoughts on redesigning four of the division's oldest schools.

The division is holding community meetings to discuss replacement plans for Princess Anne High School, Bayside High School, Bettie F. Williams Elementary School in addition to the Bayside Sixth Grade Campus. They are some of the division's oldest schools.

Meetings will also include discussions on three new school facilities.

Here's a full meeting schedule:

Bayside High School community input meetings:



May 3 (6-7:30) - Bayside HS Library

May 31 (6-7:30) - Bayside HS Library

Sept 12 (6-7:30) - Bayside HS Library

Oct 26 (6-7:30) - Bayside HS Library

Princess Anne High School community input meetings:



May 3 (6-7:30) - Bayside HS Library

June 1 (6-7:30) - Princess Anne HS Library

Sept 13 (6-7:30) - Princess Anne HS Library

Oct 25 (6-7:30) - Princess Anne HS Library

Bettie F. Williams Elementary School/Bayside Sixth Grade Campus community input meetings:



May 1 (6-7:30) - Williams ES Cafeteria

May 30 (6-7:30) - Bayside 6th Grade Cafeteria

Sept 14 (6-7:30) - Williams ES Cafeteria

Oct 23 (6-7:30) - Bayside 6th Grade Cafeteria

The school system is also assembling Planning Advisory Teams for each schools which will be made up of teachers, staff, and central office administrators as well as students, parents, and community members.

For more information about the process, click here.