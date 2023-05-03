Virginia Beach school leaders want your thoughts on redesigning 4 oldest schools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public School leaders want your thoughts on redesigning four of the division's oldest schools.
The division is holding community meetings to discuss replacement plans for Princess Anne High School, Bayside High School, Bettie F. Williams Elementary School in addition to the Bayside Sixth Grade Campus. They are some of the division's oldest schools.
Meetings will also include discussions on three new school facilities.
Here's a full meeting schedule:
Bayside High School community input meetings:
- May 3 (6-7:30) - Bayside HS Library
- May 31 (6-7:30) - Bayside HS Library
- Sept 12 (6-7:30) - Bayside HS Library
- Oct 26 (6-7:30) - Bayside HS Library
Princess Anne High School community input meetings:
- May 3 (6-7:30) - Bayside HS Library
- June 1 (6-7:30) - Princess Anne HS Library
- Sept 13 (6-7:30) - Princess Anne HS Library
- Oct 25 (6-7:30) - Princess Anne HS Library
Bettie F. Williams Elementary School/Bayside Sixth Grade Campus community input meetings:
- May 1 (6-7:30) - Williams ES Cafeteria
- May 30 (6-7:30) - Bayside 6th Grade Cafeteria
- Sept 14 (6-7:30) - Williams ES Cafeteria
- Oct 23 (6-7:30) - Bayside 6th Grade Cafeteria
The school system is also assembling Planning Advisory Teams for each schools which will be made up of teachers, staff, and central office administrators as well as students, parents, and community members.
For more information about the process, click here.