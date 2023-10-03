Virginia Beach seeks public input on recycling habits, opens online survey

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach is seeking feedback on residents' recycling habits as it decides how to manage its recycling program.

The city's recycling contract with TFC Recycling expires in June 2024. Additionally, the costs for recycling services are expected to increase next year.

The city is asking people to take the survey so the city manager can figure out recycling funding for next year's budget.

Right now, the current recycling agreement covers curbside pick-ups — available with a solid waste collection fee.

You have until November 17 to submit feedback.

