Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle retiring after 13 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle announced he will retire later this year and will not seek reelection

Stolle has been the sheriff in Virginia Beach since 2010, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office. He has not picked a retirement date.

Chief Deputy Rocky Holcomb serve as sheriff until there is a special election, the sheriff's office said. Holcomb will resign his position on the Virginia Beach City Council.

Stolle said in a statement that it is time to focus on his family. He also shared he will undergo back surgery and that Holcomb will lead in his place.

"Thank you to the citizens of Virginia Beach for entrusting me with this incredible honor for all of these years," Sheriff Stolle said in a statement. "Thank you to Mayor Bobby Dyer and the Virginia Beach City Council for all of their support. And thank you most of all to the men and women of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office. This has been the greatest honor of my career.”

Stolle's career in public service spans 43 years including the Virginia Beach Police Department, the U.S. Navy Reserve, Senate of Virginia in addition to the sheriff's office.