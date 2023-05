VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone scam across the city.

The sheriff's office said it received new reports of scammers calling people, pretending to be a sheriff's office sergeant.

Authorities want to remind you that they will never call and demand money from you for any reason.

Anyone who gets this type of call is advised to hang up, not transfer or send any money and not to provide any personal information.