Virginia Historic Highway Marker unveiled on Shore Dr.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One of the latest Virginia Historical Highway Markers was unveiled in Virginia Beach on Saturday outside of Baylake United Methodist Church on Shore Dr.

The marker, Colonizing "Carolana" documents efforts by Francis Yeardley to extend English Settlements to the Albemarle region of what is now North Carolina back in 1653.

This party returned with Kiscutanewh of the Weapemeoc (Yeopim), who lodged for a week at Yeardley's residence near Shore Dr.

Yeardley agreed to build an English house in the Albermarle for the chief and to foster, educate, and baptize his son.

Yeardley was soon able to sponsor the first English settler, Nathaniel Batts, in that region.

Batts would be North Carolina's first documented permanent English resident.

The Colonizing “Carolana” marker is the 23rd state highway marker erected in Virginia Beach and is the seventh marker funded through the Historic Preservation Commission’s research grant program.

Jorja Jean, a retired Virginia Beach teacher, undertook the research and applied for the marker.

Virginia Department of Historic Resources staff reviewed the application and the text with Jean before recommending the marker for approval.

The Virginia Board of Historic Resources approved the marker text this past spring.

