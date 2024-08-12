Virginia Task Force 2 returns home after Hurricane Debby hazard response trip

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Virginia Beach welcomed home a convoy of Urban Search and Rescue Virginia Task Force 2 members Sunday evening.

The group was met by a small crowd before they unloaded and debriefed after a week-long trip. They had been helping in South Carolina as the remnants of Hurricane Debby moved through the area.

"Sometimes you run across people who are completely cut off where their house is and so if they want to be evacuated, we evacuate them. If they have had a power failure and they have medical needs, like if they're on an oxygen generator or any other type of medical device that requires power we try to get into the neighborhoods quickly and locate those people," said Michael Hopkins, Battalion Chief with Virginia Beach Fire Department and program manager for Virginia Task Force 2.

This time, the task force was in South Carolina to help as a 911 asset and with damage assessment. The trip was extended too as they stayed a few extra days in Berkley County, South Carolina, which got nearly 20 inches of rain within a few hours.

"This [storm] didn't give quite the wind and storm surge we've seen in some of the other ones like Ian and Michael, but it was a lot of flooding in the area," said Brian Sullivan, task force leader.

The trip was just the latest in a long list of calls. They respond to all types of disasters from weather events to structure collapses to earthquakes.

"That's actually where the urban search and rescue program got its start is from earthquakes. 1989 there was the Loma Prieta earthquake that occurred in San Francisco," explained Hopkins.

And they're glad to be called to help when needed.

"It's a great feeling to be able to help out, not only for the citizens but the fire departments down there being a force multiplier for them and being able to really assist them and let them focus on handling the missions and taking care of their own people being affected in the storm," said Sullivan.

The team is made up of firefighters from across Virginia, EMS personnel, and other responders in specialized fields. It is part of FEMA's Urban Search Rescue team and Virginia Task Force 2 is based in Virginia Beach.