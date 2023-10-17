Voice contestant from Virginia Beach has successful audition, advances to the next round

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Voice contestant from Virginia Beach is advancing in the singing competition after getting a chair turn during her audition.

Claire Heilig had a successful performance on the show’s “blinds” round, in which the judges’ chairs are turned away from the performer. If the judges like the singer’s voice, they press a button to turn their chair, thus allowing the contestant to advance to the next round.

On her Instagram, Heilig posted a video of her performing the song “Tennessee Orange” by popular country artist Megan Moroney. She posted another picture in a "Team Gwen" sweatshirt, sharing that she's on singer Gwen Stefani's team.

Heilig’s LinkedIn profile indicates that she’s from Virginia Beach. On her Instagram, she posted stories of people in Virginia Beach cheering her on while watching her audition.