VSP issues critically missing adult alert on behalf of Virginia Beach police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police are searching for a critically missing man, 28-year-old Domonique Damal Hill, who was last seen on Monday, December 23.

Here is the information provided by police:

The Virginia State police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department on December 23rd, 2024 at 2358 hours.

The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for Domonique Damal Hill, Race: Black, Sex: Male, Age: 28 years old, Height: 6' 3", Weight: 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen on December 23rd, 2024, on Columbus Street in Virginia Beach, Virginia, but is currently believed to be in the Newport News / Hampton area of Virginia. His clothing description is unknown. He is possibly driving a red 2015 Chevrolet Silverado displaying Virginia plates: UAU-1901.

His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Please contact the Virginia Beach Police Department [24/7 dispatch] with any information regarding his whereabouts at 757/385-5000 or you may find complete information at

https://vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts/.