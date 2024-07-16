What court documents say about VBPD officer accused of sexual assault

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach police officer is facing three felony charges, including sexual assault, after being indicted by a grand jury on Monday.

Tuesday morning in a courtroom in Virginia Beach, VBPD officer Sean Fearon retained an attorney but did not appear in court himself.

Fearon is accused of sexual penetration with an object, abduction and destruction of evidence for an incident that allegedly happened last month while he was on duty.

According to court documents, Fearon allegedly turned himself in.

On Tuesday his attorney, Tom Sheppard, told a judge he would be representing Fearon.

Due to Fearon being a Virginia Beach police officer, the Chesapeake Commonwealth's Attorney is handling the case.

Fearon has been with the police department for just under two years and has only been in the country for four years with family ties to Jamaica.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said the incident allegedly happened last month on June 14.

While there are few details in court documents as to what happened it does say the victim was a woman.

Sonny Stallings, a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor, told News 3 that based on what's known so far the abduction charge does not necessarily mean the woman was taken.

"The complainant is saying he sexually abused her and in doing so she's probably saying that she tried to leave and he wouldn't let her restrain her," Stallings said. "That would be my somewhat guess as to what both those mean."

Fearon's attorney has put in a request to ask a bond hearing be set for Thursday morning.

Stallings said that based on what's known so far bond could be possible.

"Since he's a policeman he probably doesn't have any record, he shouldn't have any record he's a policeman and he probably has a decent chance at bond because he's probably not going anywhere," Stallings said. "He's not a flight risk and if this wasn't a stranger that's the victim he's probably not a threat to the community, he was just a threat to this person."

Fearon is currently on administrative leave from the police department and is being held at the Virginia Beach Jail.

His police powers have been suspended.

News 3 reached out to VBPD for a comment but was told Police Chief Paul Neudigate was unavailable.

Neudigate however provided this statement on Monday:

“The Virginia Beach Police Department is equally as appalled as our community that one of our own faces allegations of criminal conduct arising from an on-duty interaction with a member of our public,” said Police Chief Paul Neudigate. “Such conduct is contrary to the values and standards we uphold as a department and a profession, and if true, there must be accountability. I just ask for the community’s support, as the actions of one individual is not reflective of the 800 sworn officers who protect and serve the City of Virginia Beach with honor and distinction every day."

According to court documents, a trial date for Fearon's charges will be determined at the end of this month.