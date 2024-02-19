Watch Now
Virginia elementary students deliver Valentine's cards to assisted living residents

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Valentine's Day may have been Wednesday, but some Henrico students celebrated the season of love on Friday.

That is when third-grade students from Pemberton Elementary School delivered handmade Valentine's cards to residents of Hermitage Richmond, an assisted living facility.

Staff members said it was a great example of the importance of kindness and showing love to others.

The residents were excited to receive the cards, according to staffers, who said it was wonderful to see the joy the residents experienced interacting with the children.

