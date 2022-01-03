Inclement weather causes flooding, other damage across Hampton Roads
Seeing bad weather or flooding in your area? Email pics and video to pics@wtkr.com for a chance to see them in this story and on TV.
Inclement weather causes flooding, other damage across Hampton Roads
This photo provided by Madison County Sheriff's Office, authorities closed down a road after power lines came down and homes suffered damage early Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Hazel Green, Ala. The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky. (Madison County Sheriff's Office via AP)AP
HRBT Monday morningNews 3
Flooding near Boush and Olney Street in NorfolkNews 3