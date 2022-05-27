Watch
Inclement weather on Friday causes changes to Norfolk's Patriotic Festival lineup

Posted at 9:31 PM, May 26, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - Due to forecasted inclement weather on Friday, changes have been made to the Patriotic Festival's lineup of concerts and events.

According to the City of Norfolk, SevenVenues and Whisper Concerts, the festival's opening ceremony at Town Point Park has been canceled.

Additionally, the times for the afternoon concerts at Town Point Park have changed.

Cultivated Minds will perform from noon to 1 p.m. The Wailers will perform from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Vendors and sponsor activities will end by 3 p.m. Friday.

Friday evening’s Jon Pardi concert will take place at Scope Arena, while Morgan Wallen and Kane Brown will perform along downtown Norfolk’s Waterside Drive. The first concert of its kind for Norfolk, the stage and seating areas will run the length of Waterside Drive starting at the intersection of St. Paul’s Blvd and Waterside Drive, ending at Martin’s Lane.

For more information on the festival, click here.

