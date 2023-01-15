Increases in egg prices add strain on Las Vegas farms, business owners and shoppers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many locals shopping for eggs have noticed prices increasing and inventory dropping through the Las Vegas valley.

KTNV's Angelina Dixson visited local restaurants, grocery stores and even farms to see how the national shortage has been impacting Clark County.

And one thing's for certain — the scramble is on! To not only find eggs but to find them at a decent price, which has become increasingly obvious as shoppers find empty shelves in stores or have to crack their wallets when they do find eggs.

“Yes, at Smiths and Albertson's, very expensive," said Tammie Ficklin.

She told KTNV that she's had to travel from one grocery store to another to find reasonable egg prices.

“I do go to Sam's Club, and it's reasonable for me," Ficklin said. "I think it's like an 18-pack for $7 or $8!"

But compared to last year, she says that's pretty still high but ultimately better than finding no eggs at all.

Farmers at the Cluck It Farm in Las Vegas say the demand has been higher than the supply, even with a farm that houses over 200 chickens. One issue farmers have pinpointed is that hens naturally lay fewer eggs in the winter, which can majorly impact prices and supply.

“We're getting 60 to 70 eggs — that was sold out within 24 hours," said Samantha White, the owner of the Cluck It farm. "We're already moving into orders for next week and the week after."

White says she supplies eggs to two places in town, a butcher and a coffee shop, which have both been selling out within two days.

The owner of The Bagel Cafe and Bakery, Savvas Andrews, says his restaurant started having egg struggles two years ago and blames Nevada's cage-free requirements. Andrews says the policy has caused prices to double ever since it was implemented, hiking prices up to anywhere from 50 to 60 percent.

Andrews says he's always on the hunt for the cheapest suppliers, though he acknowledges the challenges of finding quality products. “Now, if you add the bird flu, inflation, transportation costs, labor costs, it's impossible to find eggs at a very good price right now."

If egg prices continue to rise, Andrews says he'll have no choice but to raise restaurant prices as well.