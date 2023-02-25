Watch Now
News

Actions

Indian River Library in Chesapeake closed after car crashes into building

Vehicle crashes into Indian River Library in Chesapeake
News 3/Justin Fleenor
Vehicle crashes into Indian River Library in Chesapeake
Vehicle crashes into Indian River Library in Chesapeake
Vehicle crashes into Indian River Library in Chesapeake
Vehicle crashes into Indian River Library in Chesapeake
Posted at 9:02 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 21:02:51-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A vehicle crashed into the Indian River Library in Chesapeake Friday night.

In a tweet, the city said the library would be closed Saturday and Sunday. Details about next week's schedule will be forthcoming.

At the scene, News 3's crews could see damage to the building.

Officials said there were no injuries in the crash. There were no details provided about how what may have caused it.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV