Indian River Library in Chesapeake closed after car crashes into building

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A vehicle crashed into the Indian River Library in Chesapeake Friday night.

In a tweet, the city said the library would be closed Saturday and Sunday. Details about next week's schedule will be forthcoming.

At the scene, News 3's crews could see damage to the building.

Officials said there were no injuries in the crash. There were no details provided about how what may have caused it.

