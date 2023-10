INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Zoo's baby elephant now has a name.

The one-month old calf will be called Jabari, which means fearless or brave in Swahili.

The zoo hosted a naming contest and brought in more than 8,000 votes from people all over the world to pick the name.

Jabari was born on Sept. 4, weighing in at 262 pounds to mother Zahara.

You can find Jabari and Zahara in the Plains area of the zoo. Jabari is out and about most mornings around 11 a.m. — when weather permits.