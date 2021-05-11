Infant dies, second young child hospitalized with stab wounds in Newport News; Mother charged with second degree murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday evening that left a baby dead and a young child seriously injured.

On May 10, around 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Hilltop Drive for reports of a woman in distress.

When police arrived they found two young children, one an infant, both suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Officers immediately began providing first aid to the children, but officials say the baby died at the scene.

The other child was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, but stable, at this time.

The mother of the children, 35-year-old Sarah Whitney Ganoe, has been charged with one count each of second-degree murder and malicious wounding and two counts of felony child neglect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

“Any loss of life is difficult, but it’s especially challenging when it involves innocent children,” Chief of Police Steve Drew said. “I cannot be more impressed with the professionalism and compassion demonstrated by Newport News police personnel, starting with the dispatchers who took the call to the officers, detectives and forensic technicians who handled and processed a horrific crime scene."

