Initial lineup for Norfolk's Cajun food, music festival announced

New Orleans Jazz Fest
Gerald Herbert/AP
FILE - In this May 1, 2015, file photo, an employee serves a plate with crawfish sack, oyster patties and crawfish beignets from Patton's caterers at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans. After a three day break, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is getting set to kick off its second weekend of music, food and art. The festival picks up Thursday, May 3, 2018, and concludes Sunday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
New Orleans Jazz Fest
Posted at 12:22 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 12:29:37-05

NORFOLK, Va. - The initial entertainment lineup has been announced for the 32nd Annual Bayou Bon Vivant: Cajun Food & Music Festival.

The festival will take place on Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22 at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk waterfront.

Attendees will have the chance to experience a three-day celebration of New Orleans' traditions.

Festival organizers say it will feature juicy handfuls of crawfish and world-renowned Crescent City jazz musicians while capturing the vibrant spirit of the city. The festival will also feature 20+ New Orleans artisans, crocodile and reptile exhibits, Cajun dishes such as beignets, gumbo, etouffees, boiled crawfish, and jambalaya, and much more.

The following performers have been announced. Additional performers and performance times will be announced soon.

FRIDAY, MAY 20

  • New Orleans Suspects – Tribal Gold
  • The Iguanas
  • Tuba Skinny
  • Flow Tribe
  • Jason Cale Band

SATURDAY, MAY 21

  • Marcia Ball
  • Rebirth Brass Band
  • John Papa Gros
  • Terrance Simien
  • Magnolia Sisters

SUNDAY, MAY 22

  • Dumpstaphunk
  • Rebirth Brass Band
  • Terrance Simien
  • Chance Bushman & The Ibervillianaires
2022 BAYOU BON VIVANT TICKETS
 AdvanceDay-Of 
Single-Day Pass$10$15 
Weekend Pass$20$30 
Boater Package$90  

To purchase a ticket, click here.

