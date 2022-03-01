Initial lineup for Norfolk's Cajun food, music festival announced

NORFOLK, Va. - The initial entertainment lineup has been announced for the 32nd Annual Bayou Bon Vivant: Cajun Food & Music Festival.
The festival will take place on Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22 at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk waterfront.
Attendees will have the chance to experience a three-day celebration of New Orleans' traditions.
Festival organizers say it will feature juicy handfuls of crawfish and world-renowned Crescent City jazz musicians while capturing the vibrant spirit of the city. The festival will also feature 20+ New Orleans artisans, crocodile and reptile exhibits, Cajun dishes such as beignets, gumbo, etouffees, boiled crawfish, and jambalaya, and much more.
The following performers have been announced. Additional performers and performance times will be announced soon.
FRIDAY, MAY 20
- New Orleans Suspects – Tribal Gold
- The Iguanas
- Tuba Skinny
- Flow Tribe
- Jason Cale Band
SATURDAY, MAY 21
- Marcia Ball
- Rebirth Brass Band
- John Papa Gros
- Terrance Simien
- Magnolia Sisters
SUNDAY, MAY 22
- Dumpstaphunk
- Rebirth Brass Band
- Terrance Simien
- Chance Bushman & The Ibervillianaires
|2022 BAYOU BON VIVANT TICKETS
|Advance
|Day-Of
|Single-Day Pass
|$10
|$15
|Weekend Pass
|$20
|$30
|Boater Package
|$90
To purchase a ticket, click here.