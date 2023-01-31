Inmate completes a third mural at the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center completed another beautiful piece of artwork.

Michael Fetter’s latest work was completed for Sheriff Ken Stolle’s Workforce.

VBSO

Fetter previously completed two other pieces of work: a mural in the office’s hallway and a Spartan helmet in the Muster Room.

Margaret Kavanagh

Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office

The office said his murals are “therapeutic masterpieces for Fetter and beautiful art pieces that will forever be appreciated and admired at the VBSO.”

News 3 previously interviewed Fetter, who said his artistic ability is a skill he’s had since childhood.

“It’s therapeutic in every aspect of the word. Physically, mentally and spiritually," Fetter said.