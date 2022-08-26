Inmate completes mural inside Virginia Beach Correctional Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — The Virginia Beach inmate who was sentenced to an 18-month sentence completes his mural inside the Virginia Beach Correctional Center.

News 3 reporter Margaret Kavanagh first learned about Michael Fetter back in July, as he was first working on the mural that highlights the aspects of Virginia Beach.

The word "freedom," King Neptune, the state emblem, the ocean, a fighter jet, and many other images are part of the colorful tribute to the Resort City.

Michael Fetter, the artist, says painting the mural has been very therapeutic.

“That’s me on those walls. That’s my heart, that’s my soul, that’s everything in me that’s bleeding out,” Fetter said,

During his incarceration deputies noticed his artistic talent and saw an opportunity to improve the facility while giving him a positive and creative outlet while serving his time.

Every night he worked on it for a few hours.

“We walk down here and look at the different things that represent our city. It’s awesome to me and I’m happy to have it here in the jail,” said Chief Deputy Rocky Holcomb.

Fetter told us it helps keep his mind off being in jail.

He worked on the project nightly for about two months, transforming the drab, “jail beige” hallway into a therapeutic masterpiece.

The mural features images of a bald eagle, fighter jet, sand, dolphins, King Neptune, an American flag, the word “freedom” and more.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office has supported art programs for rehabilitation in the past, including working with The Chrysler Museum of Art to create the Beyond the Block inmate art exhibitions in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Some of the artwork created for those exhibitions remains on display in the Correctional Center’s Visitation Lobby.

The VBSO plans to commission additional murals for the Correctional Center.

The next location will be the Muster Room, where deputies meet prior to their shifts to discuss operational information.

“This mural is incredible and will have a lasting impact for years to come,” said Sheriff Ken Stolle. “Not only will it uplift everyone who sees it, but it is also a terrific example of what inmates can accomplish when given the opportunity to use their talents for good.”

To follow Fetter’s work, you can find him on Instagram here.

