Inmate dies at Hampton Community Corrections Center on Saturday: Deputies

Posted at 6:10 PM, Nov 06, 2023
HAMPTON, Va. — An inmate died at the Hampton Community Corrections Center on Saturday, according to the Hampton Sheriff's Office.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, a deputy found a woman unresponsive in her cell during a security check, according to the Hampton Sheriff's Office. Medical personnel immediately began life-saving measures until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

The incident is being investigated by Hampton Police Division and the Hampton Sheriff's Office, but the sheriff's office says there are no indications of foul play.

