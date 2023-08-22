Inmate dies in Virginia Beach Correctional Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An inmate at Virginia Beach Correctional Center died after a medical emergency Monday morning.

VBPD arrested Kevin Lorenzo Jones, 36, on a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear, according to a VBPD press release. When Jones did not post a $1,500 bond, he was booked into the correctional facility.

According to the police, Jones received a medical and mental health screening, and medical staff found no signs of medical distress.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Monday, inmates told VBCC staff that Jones was not moving, according to a press release. A deputy immediately called for emergency assistance and started CPR. Jail medical staff, the Virginia Beach Fire Department and Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services responded.

At 4:43 a.m., medic declared Jones deceased at the scene.

The VBPD said that the Office of the Chief Medical Officer in Norfolk will determine the cause of death.

Jones's death is being investigated by the VBPD and the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office, according to the press release. His death was also reported to the Virginia Department of Corrections, which reviews all in-custody deaths.

The VBPD said no foul play is suspected.