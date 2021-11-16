Inmate mistakenly released from Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - An inmate was mistakenly released from the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail Tuesday, jail officials said.

Brian Robert Lewis of Hampton was admitted to the VPRJ on April 30 on charges of felony malicious wounding, strangulation and sexual battery, as well as misdemeanor counts of damaging of a phone line and trespassing.

He was being held without bond and is due to appear in James City County Circuit Court on January 20, 2022.

VPRJ officials have notified their local law enforcement partners and say they will provide assistance as needed to return Lewis to custody.

“We are currently working to identify and confirm how this error occurred,” said Superintendent Colonel Roy Witham. “Once this review is complete, we will take all necessary steps to perfect our processes and procedures.”

If you've seen Lewis, you're asked to not engage with or approach him; instead, you should call 911 immediately.

There is no further information.

