Inside look: $46M affordable housing development in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (SRHA) will host the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for White Marsh Pointe at Eagle Landing, a newly renovated apartment community consisting of 206 units - which includes 113 rehabbed apartments and 93 newly constructed apartments.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, December 29, at 11 a.m. onsite at White Marsh Pointe at Eagle Landing, located at 1006 Marsh Pointe Drive in Suffolk.

Representatives from Virginia Housing, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and elected officials from the City of Suffolk were invited.

The total cost of the project, structured as a Low Income Housing Tax Credit Community (LIHTC), is estimated at $46.3 million.

The project is financed by a mixture of tax credits, a loan from SRHA, a $275,000 contribution from the City of Suffolk, and grants from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta totaling $1,000,000.

HUD endorsed the FHA-insured mortgage for the project of $23.1 million.

To be put on a Wait List for the apartments, click here.

“This project is the culmination of many years of hard work by the SRHA, including the previous Executive Director, Clarissa McAdoo-Cannion and previous and current Board of Commissioners,” said Tracey C. Snipes, Executive Director. “When both phases are complete, residents will enjoy the benefits of living in affordable apartments with better amenities such as washer/dryer hookups, dishwashers, access to WIFI, and upgraded recreation and community spaces. The existing apartments constructed in the 1970’s were the first public housing communities in the city, and are the oldest properties managed by SRHA. We are excited to offer this LIHTC community which is designed for a better, more seamless integration of affordable housing with the overall community.”

Quinton D. Franklin, Chairman of the SRHA Board, speaking on behalf of the Board, says, “This project aligns well with our motto, “Changing Housing, Changing Minds and Changing Lives.” We share Ms. Snipes’ sentiments of gratification of being able to take this project across the finish line to completion and to improve the lives of our residents and increase the affordable housing stock in the City of Suffolk.”