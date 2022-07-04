HAMPTON, Va. - A recent report from the Office of the Inspector General details "multiple failures" in a patient's cancer treatment at the Hampton Veteran Affairs Medical Center.

The report, which was issued last week, details a series of missteps that delayed the patient getting properly diagnosed for prostate cancer.

It says communication issues and documentation problems led to the delays, but it does note the delays may not have impacted the patient's outcome.

The patient is not named in the report, but it says the Inspector General began reviewing the case in April 2021.

Virginia's representatives, including Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia), said they were "appalled."

"It was a very horrible situation," Kaine told News 3. "We have to dig into why did this happen and then, can we put systems in place in Hampton sure, but in other VA's to reduce [errors]."

The report lists off seven recommendations the Hampton VA can take to stop this from happening again, including improving communication on test results.

Within the report, the Director of the Hampton VA responded, saying she agrees with the recommendations and will work to implement them over the next few months.