Interactive map of Virginia shows your flood zone & best evacuation routes

It's officially hurricane season, and a big threat to our coastal region is flooding.

It's important to know your flood zone and evacuation routes when storms hit. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has an interactive map so you can see what zone you are in.

The map is color-coded by zone, with zone "A" being the group most at risk of flooding and storm surge. The rankings go up to zone "D" for our more inland areas at less risk.

The map can be accessed here. For more evacuation resources to reference in case of an emergency, click here.