Investigation leads to juvenile detention for Warhill High School student after threats against school

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County police say on Wednesday night, they apprehended a 14-year-old male who attends Warhill High School on charges related to making threats of harm over social media.

Williamsburg-James City County School officials and JCCPD School Resource officers say they "initiated an investigation into the student following the discovery of social media posts threatening violence on Wednesday afternoon."

Officers say they located and detained the teen, who was taken to the Merrimac Juvenile Detention Center. The teen has been charged with one felony count of making threats of death or injury.

"The safety and security of WJCC schools are paramount for the Department, and all necessary measures are being taken to address the threats. As a precautionary measure, an increased police presence may be evident during school events throughout the remainder of the week, coinciding with the students' break," said the JCCPD in a release on Thursday. "The department expresses gratitude to community members who promptly brought the concerning social media posts to the attention of WJCC officials. Police encourage increased vigilance in using social media and any concerning content should be reported to law enforcement. With the community's support, online threats can be swiftly addressed."