“I had nothing in my name"; An investigation into aspects of financial abuse

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Domestic abuse is happening in homes throughout Hampton Roads and the COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on people stuck in those situations.

News 3 took a deeper look at the problem and investigated aspects of the abuse as well as reasons why people stay in abusive situations.

Experts say money, religion and technology can play a role in abusive relationships.

Monday on News 3 at 6 p.m., we look into the different aspects of abuse including financial abuse.

Looking back, CJ Meyer said she can see red flags in her prior relationship like when she tried to hang up her high school and associate degree diplomas on the wall of her home. She said her partner requested that she not hang up her accomplishments because he didn’t have anything to hang on the wall.

Meyer said at the time she didn’t want to upset him but looking back believes that was a sign of control. She said the verbal, emotional and financial abuse got worse over the years.

Meyer said her partner wasn’t physically assaulting her, so she didn’t perceive the relationship as abusive.

For years, she said she wasn’t allowed to work, go back to school or be involved in any of the family finances. “I had nothing in my name. I couldn’t go rent an apartment. I didn’t have a magazine subscription in my name. Nothing,” said Meyer, “My sense of self slowly eroded.”

She said every purchase had to be accounted for with a receipt. “Abuse doesn’t happen with one thing, it’s generally a combination of things and all of it is geared towards control."

Meyer desperately wanted to go back to school, but said her partner constantly brought up different reasons why it was not a good idea.

When she finally got all of his concerns met and researched scholarships, she said she confronted him about continuing her education and said he got very upset with her.“He took off his ring and threw it at my face,” said Meyer, “And said that when I’m done to see if he is still around.”

While Meyer said there wasn’t regular physical violence, many victims of financial abuse are suffering in a physically abusive situation.

Experts say financial abuse can take many forms. Watch News 3 at 6 Monday night to learn what forms it can take and to learn more from experts working to combat the issue.

If you are in an abusive relationship and need help here are some resources:

The G.R.O.W Foundation

National Domestic Violence Hotline