News 3 investigates a program that helps low income residents pay medical bills

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Thousands of people in Hampton Roads have medical bills and concerns about how to pay them.

There are programs that you may not be aware of that could help you pay your medical bills.

It’s called financial assistance, or charity care, and non-profit hospitals are required to provide relief to low-income individuals who qualify.

“When a person has a medical crisis, they shouldn't have to have a financial crisis at the same time so that's kind of what Dollar For went out to solve,” said Jared Walker, Founder of the non-profit Dollarfor.org.

The non-profit helps people with medical bills and to see if they qualify to get their bills paid for.

Many hospitals are non-profits and under federal law they are required to provide financial assistance to certain low-income people. It is also called charity care.

Walker made a Tik Tok video that went viral explaining charity care and talked about how many people didn’t know about it. “I made the video and I woke up the next morning and it had it had gone crazy,” said Walker.

On the website, you can type in what you owe for your medical bill, how much you make and which hospital you were at to find out if you can qualify for charity care.

“I’ve been shouting from the roof tops about charity care and financial assistance and how nobody knows about it,” said Walker.

Research by the Commonwealth Fund found that among adults who reported any medical bill or debt problems, 37 percent said they had used up all their savings to pay their bills, 40 percent had received a lower credit rating as a result of their medical debt and 26% were unable to pay for basic necessities such as food, heat, or their rent.

