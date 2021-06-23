News 3 investigates how perpetrators use religion and spirituality as a form of abuse

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Abuse comes in many different forms, as News 3 has been exploring all this week in our series on domestic abuse.

In the third part of our series, we look at how religion plays a role in domestic abuse.

Jazmine Smith said she is a survivor of religious abuse.

She said for five years, her partner used religion to control her. She said she wanted so much to be part of a religious community.

“It led to him controlling in all kinds of ways. It started off as the way that I dress,” said Smith.

She said he would tell her not to wear colorful nail polish or restricted certain outfits. She said at first, she followed his requests.

“I could wear my natural hair. I could wear less makeup - it started off like that,” said Smith. “Over the years, the restrictions got worse and worse.”

She said she was emotionally, financially and eventually physically abused towards the end of the relationship.

She said she wanted to be part of his religious community. She said she witnessed spiritual abuse from him and others.

“You're abusing your power. You're abusing knowledge. You're abusing the words in the religious texts, and you're manipulating those words to work in your favor to justify this behavior and in the end to control those who you say you love,” said Smith. “I was struggling with my individuality. I was struggling with who I was and wanting to be deeply connected to something.”

Neisha Himes is the founder of the G.R.O.W. Foundation, a group that works to help domestic violence survivors.

She said there are many different types of ways that religion can be used as a form of manipulation.

“Abuse is about power and control,” said Himes.

