News 3 investigates how technology plays a role in domestic abuse

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Domestic violence continues to plague homes throughout Hampton Roads and abuse comes in many different forms.

News 3 is investigating the different aspects of abuse such as how technology plays a role in the issue.

Experts say technology can play a huge role in how victims are manipulated and controlled.

“It was horrifying, every day was difficult,” said one woman who we are not identifying for safety reasons. She said in one day she received 52 calls and about 30 emails for a person she used to be in a relationship with.

The woman said he would take her phone and block other males from her social media accounts and at certain points in the relationship things turned violent.

“He picked me up and slammed on the ground and I hit my head on the concrete. It did knock me out. In 2017 it was the first time that it become physical,” she said.

The harassment online was unbearable and now she is sharing her story.

The National Domestic Abuse Hotline defines digital abuse as when someone uses technology and the internet to bully, harass, stalk, intimidate, or control a partner. They said this behavior is often a form of verbal or emotional abuse conducted online.

If you or someone you know needs help here are two resources:

Here is a link to the G.R.O.W. Foundation

Here is a link to the National Domestic Violence Hotline

