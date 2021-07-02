News 3 investigates weapon law violations around Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Gun violence is happening throughout Hampton Roads and across the state of Virginia.

News 3 has been analyzing some of the numbers from the Virginia State Police report from 2020.

According to the report, there were about 15,700 violent crime offenses involving more than 18,000 victims statewide.

Of all violent crime offenses, 51% occurred at a home, and firearms were used in 41% of aggravated assaults.

News 3 looked through the number of weapon law violations for the seven cities in Hampton Roads:

Many police chiefs and community leaders around the region are working to try and combat some of these issues associated with violence in their communities.

