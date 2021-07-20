News 3 takes a deeper look at gun violence in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Gun violence on our streets has left families heartbroken and young people dead and injured.

News 3 is taking a deeper look at gun violence, examining who is being impacted the most and what's being done to make change.

“We’re in a pandemic, and now we have an epidemic with gun violence,” said Gaylene Kanoyton, the Virginia NAACP Region One vice president. “Gun violence is a public health crisis, and it should be addressed just like any other health crisis.”

News 3 is constantly reporting gun violence in Hampton Roads. In recent weeks, there has been a spike in shootings, which is common in the summer months.

Dr. Tremayne Johnson is the pastor at Zion Baptist Church in Newport News. He also the president of the Coalition of Concerned Clergy 757, which is a group of religious leaders who have been meeting regularly to discuss issues in the community.

As families are pleading for answers after loved ones have been shot, people like Johnson come to help in these difficult times.

“It is a different feeling to hear someone call you at 3 o’clock in the morning and say, 'It’s my son this time,'” said Johnson, “To hear that cry... it’s like no other.”

Gun violence is not a new problem, but a recent increase in Hampton Roads has some community leaders desperately wanting change.

News 3 met up community activists, leaders with the NAACP and professors to talk about the issue.

“This is more than just people shooting each other or knowing each other - this goes deeper to the disparities that are in our community. The housing, the food insecurities, and the list just goes on,” said Kanoyton.

News 3 requested the gun related homicides per city in recent years in Hampton Roads.

As of June 28, 2021, there were 71 people killed by gun violence. In 2020, of the 165 people killed, 142 of them were Black, making up the vast majority of victims.

Coming up Tuesday on News 3 at 6, we’ll talk about the disturbing numbers broken down by area, how the Black community is disproportionately impacted and what is being done about it.

