Reported STDs break records for 6th straight year; Local researchers work to stem concerning trend

NORFOLK, Va. – Tidewater Clinical Research is using a public health message to raise awareness and help stem the problematic rising trend in Hampton Roads and across the country.

Sexually transmitted infections (STI), also known as STDs broke records for the sixth straight year.

According to the CDC, in 2019, there were more than 2.5 million new cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis nationwide – a nearly 30% jump since 2015.

Young people aged 15 to 24 reportedly make up more than half of the cases.

In Virginia, 566 cases of chlamydia and 162 gonorrhea cases per 100,000 people were reported in 2019.

Hampton Roads has a higher rate of infection because it is known as a transient area. It has double the number of cases with about 923 chlamydia cases and about 315 gonorrhea infections per 100,000 people in 2019.

Preliminary data suggests these concerning trends continued in 2020 when COVID-19 caused major disruptions to STI testing and treatment services.

Researchers at Tidewater Clinical Research in Norfolk are enrolling qualified women in clinical trials to help prevent and treat STIs. Dr. Mehdi Parva is one of the investigators.

“The importance of these trials is advancing medicine and science and being able to treat patients better,” Parva said.

A gel could soon be used to prevent chlamydia and gonorrhea infections.

While these sexually transmitted infections have increased considerably over the past five years, human papillomavirus (HPV) remains the most commonly STI in the United States.

Scientists are studying how to treat pre-cervical cancer caused by HPV with an injection rather than surgery.

To find out more about the clinical trials, tune into News 3 at 6 p.m., Monday, June 14.