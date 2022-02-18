Investigators raid Portsmouth clubhouse of outlaw motorcycle gang

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Local agencies raided what they believe is the clubhouse of a high-ranking official of an outlaw motorcycle gang Friday morning, leading to the recovery of weapons and other contraband.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, the Portsmouth Police Department, the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office and agents with Homeland Security Investigations executed two search warrants at 2610 Elliot Avenue in Portsmouth Friday morning.

The sheriff's office says investigators, who followed up on leads developed during the arrest of Isle of Wight County resident Ronald Matthews in December 2021, have reason to believe that the Elliot Avenue location was the clubhouse of the Wheels of Soul Outlaw motorcycle gang.

Information developed during this investigation led law enforcement investigators to believe that Matthews, as well as other members of the Wheels of Soul, are and have been involved in illegal activities.

In an interview with News 3 Friday, Capt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office compared this group to Hell's Angels. He couldn't say exactly how long Matthews was under investigation.

When asked if Matthews was the ringleader of the organization, Potter says it would be accurate to call him that, as Matthews was a "high-ranking member" and was either the president or the vice president.

December's search warrant led to the discovery of documents and weapons, which led to Friday's raid of the clubhouse. Friday's search found more documents and ledgers.

Potter says gangs like these have a history of a violent past.

He says he believes the Wheels of Soul is the primary organization in Hampton Roads, but it has other chapters in Virginia and along the East Coast.

No arrests were made Friday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

We'll have more on this story Friday on News 3 at 11.