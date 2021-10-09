Isle of Wight Co. Animal Services asks for foster homes for dogs as shelter struggles with overcrowding

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. - Isle of Wight County Animal Services took to Facebook to ask for the public's help in clearing its shelter as it faces overcrowding.

"The Isle of Wight Animal Shelter is slam full," the department said, adding that at the time the post was made, two more dogs were surrendered to the shelter. "Please, if you can come get a dog to foster for a short time, that would be awesome."

Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and other animals are available at the shelter. Adoption fees are $90 for dogs, $75 to $95 for cats and $25 for all other companion animals.

To learn more about adopting or fostering an animal from the Isle of Wight Animal Shelter, click here.