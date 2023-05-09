Isle of Wight Co. Sheriff’s Office employee & husband arrested following domestic disturbance

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — An Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office employee and her husband were arrested following a domestic disturbance, according to authorities.

The disturbance in question took place on Saturday, May 6 on Robin Road. The sheriff’s office says upon arrival, its deputies found Karen Hanley, who is currently assigned to the office’s Investigative Unit, and her husband Mark Hanley.

The deputies who responded to the scene determined that the two were involved in a domestic disturbance, and they were both arrested and processed at the sheriff’s office. The office says they were both released on bond.

Karen Hanley is currently on unpaid administrative leave while the office conducts a professional standards investigation.

