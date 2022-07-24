Watch Now
Isle of Wight Co. Sheriff's Office searching for 2 suspects in connection with armed robbery at 7-Eleven

Posted at 9:46 AM, Jul 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-24 09:46:02-04

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. - The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Carrsville.

According to the sheriff's office, the robbery happened at 2:22 a.m. on July 22, 2022. The suspects stole less than $100 and cigarettes from the store.

The sheriff's office said the suspects arrived in a silver Toyota Corolla missing its passenger side front hubcap, and the vehicle came from the Camptown or Franklin direction.

If you or someone you know recognizes the suspects in the picture above or can help deputies with their investigation, call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

