Isle of Wight County Schools says routing software is helping to tackle bus driver shortage

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. - One local school district might have found a solution to the ongoing bus driver shortage facing schools around the country.

A technology called Transfinder has been around for decades, but it’s now in high demand as schools around the country face some of the highest number of vacancies.

The software helps schools, including the Isle of Wight County Schools, consolidate bus routes.

The school district has been using the routing software for a few years now, but it’s helped them out especially this year after the bus driver shortage hit an all-time high in the fall.

Isle of Wight County Schools was down 13 bus drivers at one point this school year. Now they’re looking to fill nine vacancies. While that number still creates a challenge, the school district says using Transfinder has helped.

“We’re able to look at the runs and look at the routes where we can condense some runs to get students to school on times, and also get home in a timely manner as well,” said Kyle Blackwell, a technician with the Isle of Wight County Schools Department of Transportation.