Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of retired K9

items.[0].image.alt
Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office Facebook
160408520_10158895720106257_5700126637424556616_o.jpg
Posted at 7:32 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 23:41:11-04

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. - Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office is mourning the passing of their retired K9 Eko.

On March 12, the sheriff's office announced Eko's passing on Facebook.

The office asks everyone to keep Eko's partner Corporal Hopko and his family in thoughts and prayers.

"You were born for a life of service and you lived it to the fullest. Thank you for the services you provided to Isle Of Wight County. Rest In Peace K9 Eko, we’ve got the watch from here," the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office writes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education