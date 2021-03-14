Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of retired K9

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. - Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office is mourning the passing of their retired K9 Eko.

On March 12, the sheriff's office announced Eko's passing on Facebook.

The office asks everyone to keep Eko's partner Corporal Hopko and his family in thoughts and prayers.

"You were born for a life of service and you lived it to the fullest. Thank you for the services you provided to Isle Of Wight County. Rest In Peace K9 Eko, we’ve got the watch from here," the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office writes.

