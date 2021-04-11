Isle of Wight NAACP, local leaders react to video of Windsor Police's incident with 2nd Lt. during traffic stop

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Local politicians and leaders are reacting after a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army says he was pepper-sprayed, threatened, and assaulted by Windsor police officers during a traffic stop in December.

Caron Nazario is now suing the two Virginia police officers over the traffic stop during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution.

An incident report written by Officer Joe Gutierrez said Nazario refused to comply with multiple commands.

Footage shows Caron Nazario had his hands in the air as he told the armed officers, “I’m honestly afraid to get out.”

One of the officers responded, “Yeah, you should be!” He then pepper-sprayed Nazario, who is Black and Latino.

An officer said Nazario's SUV had tinted windows, didn't have a rear license plate, and had been "eluding police." Nazario's attorney says his client was trying to stop in a well-lit area.

Nazario is now coming forward filing a lawsuit against officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker - saying his first and fourth amendment rights were violated.

He is now seeking $1 million in damages.

According to the lawsuit, officers also threatened to charge Nazario with felony charges that could impact his military career.

Isle of Wight NAACP has issued a statement regarding this incident. They say they are launching a separate investigation into Windsor Police.

Attorney General Mark Herring tweeted his reaction:

Incidents like this are unacceptable. As our office continues to monitor the situation, the Windsor Police Department needs to be fully transparent about what happened during the stop and what was done in response to it.pic.twitter.com/YXVEGUWMeh — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) April 10, 2021

Congressman Bobby Scott issued the following statement in reaction to the video footage:

“I was horrified when I viewed the recently released video footage of the police treatment of Caron Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. This should have been a routine traffic stop and the video speaks for itself. The release of this video also comes while the Hampton Roads community is still mourning the loss of Donovan Lynch who was killed by officers while their body worn cameras were not activated. Both of these instances should be investigated by federal authorities.



“These dangerous and tragic events highlight why the House of Representatives passed the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act. I urge my Senate colleagues to immediately pass this legislation and send it to President Biden’s desk for signature. It would be a critical first step in reforming policing in America.”



The Virginia Black Caucus has called for an immediate investigation into the officers: