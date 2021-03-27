"It doesn't feel safe," first-time visitor reacts after string of incidents at the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Virginia Beach Police called out for help moments after several shots hit people after a fight broke out near 20th Street and Atlantic Avenue, Friday night. It would be one of several incidents happening through the evening into the early morning.

Shortly after, another shooting -- This time by 19th Street and Pacific Avenue. Police said 29-year-old Deshayl E. Harris died in this incident.

Close by, there was a third shooting involving a police officer where the officer shot an armed man, 25-year-old Donovon W. Lynch, who died from their wounds.

There was also another incident where an officer was hit by a vehicle. Police said that officer was treated and released.

"I tell you what, it was a horrible situation,” Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said.

Dyer visited the scene telling News 3 it was "regrettable this happened."

"And I think our police responded in the best way they could given the multiple locations,” Dyer said. "We are going to address this and we're going to come out better for it."

"At this point, it doesn't feel safe,” Lisa Nagle, a visitor to the Oceanfront, said.

It is Nagle's first time visiting Virginia Beach, coming from South Bend, Indiana. She arrived Friday night.

“There was something in the air. It was loud,” Nagle said. “It was very loud on the street, people were cruising the boulevard."

Mayor Dyer said they will take steps to address this issue. This includes more police so visitors like Nagle feel safe.

"I just pray for the community here that there could be some unity and healing,” Nagle said.