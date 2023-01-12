'It feels unreal!': College student wins $100k in Virginia lottery

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hunter Johnson said she screamed and jumped in the air when she learned she'd won $100,000 playing Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

Johnson, a college student from Gloucester, bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven on Crab Thicket Road in Gloucester.

“It feels unreal!” the business management student said about the win.

Virginia Lottery

Her ticket was one of six $100,000 winners.

Five people won the $1 million top prize.

Two of those million-dollar tickets were sold in Central Virginia.

One was sold at the CVS on Staples Mill Road near Hungary Road and one at the Wegmans in Midlothian.