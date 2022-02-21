‘It felt like a bomb went off’: Car crash into side of Norfolk café halts orders, for now

NORFOLK, Va. – The owner of a Turkish cuisine restaurant on the corner of Granby and 19th streets is trying to move forward after another setback.

Naci’s Corner Café is closed for the foreseeable future after Norfolk Police say a 21-year-old driver crashed into the building Friday afternoon. The fire department has condemned the building until it can be structurally repaired.

The crash happened just before the lunch rush. The owner, Jale Evsen says she’s still in shock. She said she was behind the counter helping customers when the car came crashing into her restaurant.

“It felt like a bomb went off; I didn’t know what was happening,” Evsen said. “People are usually lined up against that wall but thankfully it was slow at the moment, and no one was along the wall when it happened.”

The Turkish restaurant opened during the pandemic in June 2020. Evsen said business was just starting to pick up when the harrowing incident happened.

The man was detained at the scene. He also crashed into another driver who was reported to have minor injuries. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.