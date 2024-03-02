'It's a beautiful thing:' Family Dollar destroyed by fire reopens in Norfolk's Calvert Square

NORFOLK, Va. — A Family Dollar in a Norfolk neighborhood is back open after a devastating fire. It's a big deal for the surrounding community.

In September 2022 the store that's near Calvert Square on Church Street caught fire. Norfolk Fire Rescue said the fire was intentionally set by someone in the store.

"After the fire what was it like?" News 3 reporter Erika Craven asked shoppers as they returned to the store Saturday.

"Hell," Jeraline Burrell Jones of Norfolk explained. "We had to go all the way either down to Cromwell Road or down to Princess Anne Road."

"Ain't no other stores in the area, you know, nearby," added Dorothy Spencer of Norfolk.

"I'm fortunate I have a couple hundred-dollar car, but a lot of people don't. Either the breadwinner's driving the car or they don't have no car, they take the bus. It means it puts a strain on them physically and financially," said Robert Sauve of Norfolk.

Family Dollar Zone Vice President Shairff Hassan said the store did what they could in the interim as nearby neighbors, many of whom were low-income, were thrust into a food desert. The store hosted food distributions and made a $25,000 donation to the Southeastern Virginia food bank.

Now, the Family Dollar's glad to reopen.

"When we lost this store about a year ago, my staff and I, we were devastated, and we wanted to get the store open as quickly as possible. I live here locally so seeing this store come back to life and seeing what it can do for the community just excites me," said Hassan.

At the opening Saturday a large crowd gathered inside to check out the deals, expanded food assortment and larger freezers.

Outside folks enjoyed free food from a food truck and prizes. Those working to keep the community thriving say it's a big win.

"Because it cuts down on crime. When you have somewhere to get food and things that are a necessity it makes our jobs, the police department, the city safer. Because people be able to actually get food and necessity they need in life so they don't have to go other places and fight for it," said Calvin Williams with the My 2K Foundation in Norfolk. "The community have to take care of the community."

And everyone else is thankful too.

"Did you get all your essentials?" Craven asked.

"Yes, yes, I've got me a cab ready to go home now. Yeah, I've been shopping," Spencer exclaimed.

"This is a beautiful thing that's happening to our neighborhood," said Jones.

The store's hours are 8 am to 8 pm daily.