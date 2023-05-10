'It's a real strain on our resources:' Recent swatting incident leaves Gloucester County Sheriff frustrated

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. - Swatting is when someone makes a fake 911 call, sending law enforcement out in full force. It recently happened in Gloucester County.

“It’s a real strain on our resources, it’s a tremendous waste of tax payer money, it could certainly prevent someone else from getting immediate response as needed,” said Sheriff Darrell Warren Jr.

The sheriff told News 3 the call came in just before 6 p.m. on May 4. The caller told dispatchers he had shot his wife and had his son tied up. He directed deputies to the 6900 block of Short Lane in Gloucester. He also said he had a shotgun and knife and was "ready" for anyone who responded.

“It’s very dangerous, we’ve seen in other states where homeowners have been swatted and have been killed accidentally by police,” said Sheriff Warren.

Investigators said they think the call was made because someone in the residence was live streaming on social media.

“What we have seen here locally are a group of gamers, where they’ll swat each other as a joke, and it won’t be a joke if a family member ends up getting hurt or killed over somebody’s malicious hoax,” said Sheriff Warren.

The incident happened on the same day Governor Youngkin signed a bill creating harsher penalties for swatting. Sheriff Warren said he applauds the move.

“It’s long overdue," said Sheriff Warren. "It certainly gives law enforcement some teeth to take some of these situations and hold someone truly accountable for their actions.”