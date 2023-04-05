'It's about safety:' Newport News PD gets $750,000 for new technology

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department recently received nearly three-quarters of a million dollars in grants via Federal COVID relief funds for new technology.

According to Police Chief Steve Drew, the $750,000 will go toward several initiatives, including adding more cameras to their Real Time Crime Center. Currently, they have access to around 100 cameras. They're hoping to add a dozen more.

"It’s not about a big brother system at all," said Drew. "There are a lot of neighborhoods that have asked can you put cameras here.”

The money will also be used for software to better process crime scenes, forensic technology and GPS mapping.

“The investment in technology is about safety," said Drew. "It's about protecting our officers, it’s protecting our communities, providing better cases to our commonwealth’s attorney and judges and jury who see that.”

Chief Drew said the grant money will also be used for improving license plate reader technology as well as training for officers. Drew said he's looking into purchasing simulator software to help teach officers de-escalation tactics.